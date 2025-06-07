Inter Milan sign Luis Henrique for €25m: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Italian football club Inter Milan have signed Brazilian winger Luis Henrique from French club Olympique Marseille.
The 23-year-old player, who was born in Joao Pessoa, Brazil, on December 14, 2001, has joined the Serie A giants on a permanent deal.
Inter have paid Marseille €25m to secure the player's services. He will play for Inter in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.
Here's more.
Career highlights
Henrique started his career at Botafogo before moving to Marseille
Henrique started his professional career with Botafogo in Brazil, making his debut in December 2019.
He played 21 matches and scored two goals for the club before moving to Marseille in June 2020.
After spending two seasons with the French club, where he made 49 appearances and scored one goal, Henrique returned to Botafogo in July 2022.
He played 69 matches, scoring six goals.
Revival
Henrique's return to Marseille and his performance in Ligue 1
Henrique returned to Marseille at the end of 2023, but had to wait a year for his comeback on the pitch.
He made 24 appearances in the second half of the 2023/24 season and scored his first Ligue 1 goals against Clermont.
The Brazilian winger also played a key role in Marseille's Europa League campaign, helping them reach the semi-finals before being knocked out by Atalanta.
Breakthrough
His breakout season with the French club
The 2024/25 season was a breakout year for Henrique as he became a regular starter in Roberto De Zerbi's side.
He played 35 matches and scored nine goals while providing 10 assists across the league and Coupe de France.
His stellar performance helped Marseille finish second in Ligue 1 and secure a spot in next season's Champions League.
Ligue 1
Breaking down his Ligue 1 2024/25 season in stats
Henrique made 33 appearances in Ligue 1 last season. He ended up scoring 7 goals in addition to making 7 assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Henrique clocked 24 shots (excluding blocks) with 14 of them on target. He smashed the woodwork once.
Henrique created 50 chances and owned a passing accuracy of 84.12%.
He provided two through balls and completed 30 lay-offs. He also completed 51 take-ons and had 83 touches in the opposition box.
Information
Henrique is a technically gifted player
Henrique is known for his technical skills, pace, and ability to play in different positions. The Brazilian winger is capable of taking up both attacking and defensive roles on either side of the pitch.