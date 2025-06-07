What's the story

Italian football club Inter Milan have signed Brazilian winger Luis Henrique from French club Olympique Marseille.

The 23-year-old player, who was born in Joao Pessoa, Brazil, on December 14, 2001, has joined the Serie A giants on a permanent deal.

Inter have paid Marseille €25m to secure the player's services. He will play for Inter in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Here's more.