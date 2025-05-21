What's the story

The UEFA Nations League 2024/25 semi-finals will start next month.

Germany will face inaugural tournament winners Portugal on June 4. Defending champions Spain will take on 2021 winners France in the 2nd semi-final on June 5.

The winners will play in the final on June 9. Before that, the losing sides will vie for a 3rd-place finish.

We decode the four semi-finalists.