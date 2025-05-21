UEFA Nations League 2024/25: Presenting the four semi-finalists
What's the story
The UEFA Nations League 2024/25 semi-finals will start next month.
Germany will face inaugural tournament winners Portugal on June 4. Defending champions Spain will take on 2021 winners France in the 2nd semi-final on June 5.
The winners will play in the final on June 9. Before that, the losing sides will vie for a 3rd-place finish.
We decode the four semi-finalists.
Germany
A look at League A Group 3 winners Germany
Germany topped League A Group 3 with 4 wins and two draws from six matches (14 points).
In the two-legged quarter-finals, Germany beat Italy 2-1 away before drawing 3-3 at home.
Tim Kleindienst is Germany's top scorer with four goals. Joshua Kimmich owns the most assists (5). Kimmich also has 2 goals under his belt.
Overall, Germany have scored 23 goals and conceded 4.
Portugal
A look at League A Group 1 winners Portugal
Portugal topped League A Group 1 with 4 wins and two draws from six matches (14 points).
In the quarter-finals, Portugal lost 1-0 to Denmark (1st leg) before they thrashed the latter 5-2 (2nd leg).
With six goals (A1), Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's top scorer. Nuno Mendes owns the most assists (4).
Portugal have scored 18 goals and conceded 8.
Spain
A look at League A Group 4 winners Spain
2023 Nations League winners and the current European Championship winners, Spain, topped League A Group 4 with 5 wins and a draw (16 points).
In the quarter-finals, Spain drew 2-2 versus Netherlands (1st leg) before winning 5-4 on penalties following a 3-3 affair (2nd leg).
Mikel Oyarzabal is Spain's top scorer (3 goals).
Favorites Spain have scored 18 goals in addition to conceding nine.
France
A look at League A Group 2 winners France
France posted 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat in League A Group 2, collecting 13 points.
In the quarter-finals, France were beaten 2-0 by Croatia (1st leg) before they won 5-4 on penalties following a 2-0 win (2nd leg).
Randal Kolo Muani owns 3 goals (A1) whereas Lucas Digne has made three assists.
France have scored 14 goals in addition to conceding 8.