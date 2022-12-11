Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is Morocco's manager Walid Regragui?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is Morocco's manager Walid Regragui?

Written by V Shashank Dec 11, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Morocco overcame Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals (Source: Twitter/@UsherKomugisha)

Walid Regragui pulled an unprecedented act as Morocco stormed into the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Underdogs Morocco humbled a star-studded Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals. Regragui, 47, has become the first-ever African manager to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Morocco will now face reigning champions France on December 15 (12:30 AM IST). Ahead of that, we look at Regragui's managerial career.

Why does this story matter?

Regragui took over the reins from Valid Halilhodzic after the latter was sacked due to "differences of opinion" with the country's football federation.

Regragui has done a stupendous job ever since, with Morocco registering their best-ever run in the World Cup.

While the Atlas Lions started as the dark horse in the 2022 edition, they are now a hot contender for the footballing honor.

Morocco's astonishing run in FIFA WC 2022

After a goalless draw against Croatia, Morocco handed a 2-0 defeat to Belgium. Morocco concluded their group stage fixture with an emphatic win over Canada. The Atlas Lions faced Group E runners-up and 2010 winners Spain in R16. Morocco knocked Spain out of the tournament in the penalty shoot-out after being goalless in extra time. Morocco then overcame Portugal to reach the semis.

Regragui's numbers as manager

Regragui managed 234 games for Moroccan club Fath Union Sport (FUS) since taking over in 2014 (W95, D84, L55). He served as the Qatari sports club Al-Duhail SC boss from January-October 2020. He managed 20 games (W13, D1, L6). Regragui oversaw 48 games for Morocco's Wydad AC from August 2021-July 2022 (W31, D10, L7). He has five wins and three draws as Morocco's manager.

Regragui unlocks this feat

As per Opta, Regragui has reached the semi-finals after just eight matches as national coach. Notably, it's the fewest number of games managed by an individual before reaching this stage since Otto Gloria with in 1966 (5th match).

A look at Regragui's managerial achievements

Under Regragui, FUS won the Moroccan Throne Cup in 2013-14. He led FUS to the league title - Botola - in 2015-16. Regragui helped Al-Duhail win the Qatar Stars League in 2019-20. With Wydad AC, Regragui won the Botola and CAF Champions League in the 2021-22 season. He was even awarded as the best coach in Botola in the 2015-16 and 2021-22 seasons.