FIFA World Cup, England and USA reach R16: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 30, 2022, 02:36 am 3 min read

England scored thrice in the second half (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

England blanked Wales 3-0 in a Group B encounter of the FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions controlled the proceedings and broke the deadlock after half-time. Marcus Rashford scored a stunning freekick to put England up and running. Harry Kane turned provider as Phil Foden added England's second minutes later before Rashford scored again. Meanwhile, USA beat Iran 1-0 to enter last 16.

Pulisic unlocks these feats

As per Opta, the USA have won each of the last eight matches in which Christian Pulisic has scored. He is the first player to be involved in two consecutive goals for the USA at the World Cup since 2010 (two goals from Landon Donovan against Algeria and Ghana). Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Chelsea winger netted his 22nd goal in international football.

Contrasting records for Iran and USA by half-time

Iran failed to attempt a single shot in the first half of a WC fixture for the first time in their history. USA attempted nine shots in the opening 45 minutes, more than they managed in the first half against England (6) or Wales (3).

Pulisic scripts history in FIFA WC

As per William Hill, Pulisic has now been directly involved in 20 goals (G13 A7) across 26 World Cup matches for the USA (including qualifying). Pulisic is the fifth player for the USA to record a goal and assist at a single World Cup in the modern era after Bruce Murray (1990), Clint Mathis (2002), John O'Brien (2002), and Jermaine Jones (2014).

Interesting records for USA

As per Opta, USA didn't name any MLS player in the starting XI for a competitive match for only the second time since the league began in 1996 (also versus Jamaica in the 2011 Gold Cup). Yunus Musah became the second USMNT player to play in a major FIFA tournament on his birthday, after Gregg Berhalter versus Mexico in the 1999 Confederations Cup.

Rashford unlocks these feats

Rashford scored his first direct free-kick goal for England. It's also the first direct free-kick to be scored at the 2022 WC. He netted England's 100th WC goal, thereby making them the seventh nation to reach the total. As per Opta, he is the first United player to score three goals in a major tournament for England since Bobby Charlton at the 1966 WC.

Other key stats for England

As per Opta, Kane has become the first England player to assist three goals at a single men's WC since David Beckham in 2002 (also three). England's nine goals in the 2022 WC group stage are their highest ever in a single group in any edition of the tournament. Rashford has raced to 15 international goals.