FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia stun Argentina 2-1: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 22, 2022, 05:39 pm 3 min read

Saudi Arabia claimed their maiden win over Argentina (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Saudi Arabia came from behind to humble Argentina 2-1 in the Group C opener of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina were 1-0 by halftime thanks to Lionel Messi's 10th-minute penalty. Saudi Arabia then turned the tables through goals in quick succession from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari. Lionel Scaloni's men searched frantically for an equalizer but to no avail. Here's more.

Records Unique records for Argentina, Saudi Arabia

As per Opta, Argentina have become the first team in World Cup history to have four players aged 34-plus in their starting XI (Messi, Nicolas Otamendi, Angel Di Maria, and Papu Gomez). Saudi Arabia are the first team in 24 games to score multiple goals against Argentina.

Do you know? An unwanted record for Argentina

Argentina suffered their maiden defeat to Saudi Arabia across five appearances (W2 D2 L1). This was their maiden meet between the sides in WC. As per Squawka, this was the first time in 11 games Argentina conceded a goal with Cristian Romero on the pitch.

Offsides Offsides proved fatal for Scaloni's men in the first half

Argentina had 10 offsides in the game. It's more than what they had in the entirety of the 2018 edition (6). Surprisingly, three of their goals in the first half were dubbed offside (Messi: 1, Lautaro Martinez: 2). Also, Argentina lost a WC game after scoring the first goal for the first time since 1958 against Germany.

Messi Sensational Messi scripts these numbers

As per Sqauwka, Messi has scored or assisted 14 of Argentina's last 20 goals. As per Opta, he has become the fifth player to score at four different World Cup tournaments (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022) after Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose, and Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the first Argentine player to do so. Overall, he now has 92 goals for Argentina in 166 appearances.

Information Messi's numbers in FIFA World Cup

Messi now holds seven goals and five assists across 20 appearances in FIFA World Cup. In 2014, the Argentine ace clocked four goals and one assist. He won the Golden Ball award for his heroics.

Stats Key stats from the match

Argentina enjoyed more possession of the ball (69%) with 15 attempts and six shots on target. Saudi Arabia had merely three shot attempts and converted twice. Argentina completed 595 passes with an 85% accuracy while the Saudi team managed 265 passes with an accuracy of 68%. Notably, the Falcons recorded more 18 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 27 clearances than Argentina (18, 9, 9).

Match How did the match pan out?

Messi opened Argentina's account after Al Bulayahi's foul in the box. Saudi then turned the tide 10 minutes into the second half, with Alshehri pulling one back with a low effort while Dawsari cut inside to add the second. The Falcons' backline then held their fort as they denied Argentina any chance of leveling the scores, thereby securing only their fourth WC triumph.

Information Can Saudi Arabia make the finals in the 2022 WC?

Notably, the last three teams to beat Argentina at the WC have either gone on to win the competition (Germany in 2014, France in 2018) or reached the final (Croatia in 2018).

Wins Saudi Arabia snap up Argentina's 36-match win streak

As per Squawka, Saudi Arabia have ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run (since July 2019) in their opening game of the 2022 World Cup. Major credit goes to Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais, who made five saves in the fixture. As per Squawka, it's the most a goalkeeper has made in a single game so far at the 2022 WC.