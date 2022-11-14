Sports

Serie A 2022-23, AC Milan trump Fiorentina 2-1: Key stats

Serie A 2022-23, AC Milan trump Fiorentina 2-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 14, 2022, 03:38 pm 2 min read

Milan registered their 10th win in Serie A 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@acmilan)

AC Milan fetched a narrow win over Fiorentina in a crucial Serie A fixture on Sunday. Rafael Leao slotted the opener for Rossoneri two minutes into the game. Antonin Barak leveled the scenes from a deflection in the 28th minute. Milan were lucky to find a late winner after Fiorentina's own goal in the stoppage time to prevail in the contest. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Leao put Milan in the lead from Olivier Giroud's corner. The lead didn't last long as Barak's low shot drew them equal. Later, the hosts were fortunate to go 2-1 up through Nikola Milenkovic's own goal, which Terracciono failed to punch clear. Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu made a stellar save in the second half, keeping the pressure uptight in the contest.

Leao 29 Serie A goals for Leao

Leao has steered to six Serie A goals in 2022-23. As per Opta, he became only the fourth player to have scored more than five goals in at least four consecutive seasons in Serie A with AC Milan in the three points-for-a-win era, after George Weah, Kaka, and Alexandre Pato Overall, Leao has 29 goals for Milan in the Italian top-flight league.

Records Distinct records from the match

Milan has won 10 of their last 11 Serie A home games, with their only defeat on September 18 against Napoli. As per Opta, the last Serie A own goal in the 90th minute of play before this fixture was scored by Lorenzo Venuti against AC Milan with Fiorentina on 20 November 2021.

Information Here are the standings

Milan (33) are still second to first-placed Napoli (41), who are yet to face a defeat in Serie A 2022-23. Juventus (31), Lazio (30), and Inter (30) trail them. Fiorentina (19) are 10th-placed, having tasted their sixth loss of the season (W5 D4).