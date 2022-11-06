Sports

Serie A 2022-23, AC Milan overcome Spezia 2-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 06, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

Olivier Giroud scored a last-gasp goal for Milan (Photo credit: Twitter/@acmilan)

Olivier Giroud scored a last-gasp goal before being sent off in AC Milan's 2-1 win over Spezia on matchday 13 of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Theo Hernandez handed Milan a first-half lead before Daniel Maldini equalized for Spezia in the 59th minute. Giroud then scored in the 89th minute before being sent off. Milan remain second, six points behind leader Napoli.

Do you know? Points table and match stats

After 13 matches, Milan have 29 points (W9 D2 L2). Spezia are 17th having suffered a third successive defeat. In terms of match stats, Milan clocked 23 attempts with 11 of them being on target. Milan also had 59% of the ball, amassing 428 passes.

Numbers Key numbres for Maldini and Hernandez

As per Opta, Daniel Maldini has found the net in San Siro 5,333 days after his father, Paolo, who score back in March, 30, 2008 in the Serie A. Meanwhile, since the start of last season, only Monchengladbach's Ramy Bensebaïni has scored more goals (8) than Theo Hernandez (7) among Big-5 European Leagues defenders.

Information Giroud races to 23 goals for Milan

Giroud netted his fifth Serie A goal this season. He now has nine goals overall and four assists for Milan in all competitions in 2022-23. Overall, the Frenchman has scored 23 goals for Milan since joining them last season.

Match How did the match pan out?

Hernandez scored a superb left-footed volley to help Milan take a lead. Milan dominated the first half, hitting the post twice and drawing out saves from the opposition keeper. Spezia made a response after the break as Maldini found the equalizer. Giroud then helped Milan get the winner with an acrobatic left-footed volley. Giroud was sent off for taking his shirt out to celebrate.