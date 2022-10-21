Sports

Robert Lewandowski surpasses 600 career goals: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 21, 2022, 04:36 pm 2 min read

Robert Lewandowski has surpassed 600 career goals (Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has surpassed 600 career goals after netting a brace in his side's 3-0 win over Villarreal on matchday 10 in La Liga 2022-23. Lewandowski, who moved to Barca in the 2022 summer transfer window, has been in supreme form, racing to 16 goals already in all competitions. Lewy has enjoyed a stunning career so far and we decode his stats.

Lewandowski is a goal-machine and completing the mark of 600 is a special achievement.

He was recently awarded the Striker of the Season in 2022 Ballon d'Or, having won the award also in 2021.

Lewy is in sublime form and one expects to see him continue in the same vein as the season progresses.

Veteran Lewy has settled in Spain and that's Barca's gain.

Brace Lewy scores a brace versus Villarreal

Lewandowski grabbed his first goal when he collected Jordi Alba's cross before spinning and shooting past Geronimo Rulli. He added the second from Gavi's pass. Youngster Ansu Fati made it 3-0 in the 38th minute to leave Barcelona in a commanding position. Barca had 70% of the ball possession and clocked 15 attempts with five shots on target.

Do you know? 16 goals for Barca this season

Lewandowski, who sealed a £42.6m summer transfer to Barcelona, has 16 goals for Barca, including 11 goals in La Liga. He also has three league assists. Five of his other goals have come in the Champions League 2022-23 season.

Lewandowski 601 career goals for Lewy

Besides his tally of 16 goals for Barca, Lewy managed 344 goals for Bayern in 375 appearances. Prior to that, he netted 103 goals in 187 games for Borussia Dortmund. He also scored 41 times in 82 appearances for Polish side Lech Poznan and 21 times for Znicz Pruszkow. He has hammered 76 goals in 134 games for Poland as well.

Information 3rd player in the 21st century to score 600-plus goals

Lewandowski is only the 3rd player in the 21st century to score 600-plus goals after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. PSG and Argentina forward Messi has scored 781 career goals. Ronaldo has managed 817 career goals.