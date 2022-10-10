Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo nets his 700th club career goal: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 10, 2022, 12:23 am 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 700th club career goal (Source: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 700th club career goal after scoring versus Everton in a crucial Premier League encounter. Ronaldo came on as a substitute when Antony Martial walked off with injury. CR7 scored with his left foot past Jordan Pickford just before half-time. United are leading Everton 2-1 at the moment at Goodison Park. Here are the key details.

700 goals for Ronaldo

Ronaldo scored five goals for Sporting before netting 118 for Manchester United in his first spell. He moved to Real Madrid next and scored 450 goals in 438 games. Ronaldo went to Juventus and netted 101 times in 134 games. He returned to United last season and scored 24 times. And now with two goals this season, he has a tally of 700.

Casemiro releases Ronaldo

Ronaldo was released by Casemiro and the pass bypassed every Everton shirt. Ronaldo then fired precisely beyond England keeper Pickford. Casemiro lost the ball but regained the same and released Ronaldo and the veteran forward was quicker than Connor Coady to slot home.

103 PL goals so far for CR7

Making his 233rd Premier League appearance, Ronaldo has 103 goals. He has also managed 37 assists. Ronaldo netted his maiden PL goal this season and second in all competitions for Man United. Overall, he has 144 goals for United.