Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal blank Brentford 3-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 18, 2022, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Gabriel Jesus scored for Arsenal (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Arsenal have moved back to the top of the Premier League 2022-23 standings with a 3-0 mauling of Brentford. William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira handed Mikel Arteta's side a solid win. Arsenal have now now six out of seven PL matches this season, losing only versus Manchester United. Arteta's men toppled Manchester City and Spurs to be on top.

Bukayo Saka's corner saw Saliba nod a header in for the opener in the 17th minute. Granit Xhaka's dink saw Jesus put all his might in a well-taken header for the second. Brentford didn't offer anything important going upfront in the first half as the visitors dominated. Saka then assisted his second for Vieira, whose left-footed curler after a controlled pass went in.

Information Key numbers for Jesus and Saka

Playing his 166th Premier League match, Jesus has raced to 62 goals. He has four goals and three assists for Arsenal this season. Saka made two crucial assists in this match. He now has 19 assists in the Premier League.

Saka Saka surpasses Anelka at Arsenal with this record

Saka has been directly involved in 37 Premier League goals for Arsenal (18 goals, 19 assists). As per Opta, this is now the second-most of any player while aged 21 or younger for the club in the competition. Saka has overtaken Nicolas Anelka (35) and is only behind former club legend Cesc Fabregas (63).

Do you know? Unique record for Fabio Vieira

As per Opta, of the 19 players to have scored in their first ever Arsenal start in the Premier League, Fabio Vieira is the first to have scored from outside the box.

Information Arsenal move atop with 6th win

Arsenal have 18 points from seven matches in the PL 2022-23 season (W6 L1). Arsenal have forwarded 17 goals and have a goal difference of +10. Brentford suffered their second loss this season and are 9th, having collected nine points.