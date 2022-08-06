Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Liverpool hold newcomers Fulham 2-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 06, 2022

Mitrovic dazzled for Fulham (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool had to settle for a 2-2 draw in a cracking Premier League contest on Saturday. Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham a crucial lead in the first half before Darwin Nunez equalized in the 64th minute. Mitrovic gave his side a 2-1 lead after Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty. However, Mohamed Salah found the equalizer for the Reds late on. Here's more.

FULIV Liverpool hold Fulham 2-2

Liverpool were the second-best side in the first half. Kenny Tete produced an excellent cross for Mitrovic, who headed home the opener. Luis Diaz hit the post for Liverpool moments later. In the second half, Fulham hit the post as Nunez scored from a Mohamed Salah assist to equalize. Mitrovic then converted a penalty. However, Salah scored late on to earn Liverpool a point.

Nunez Nunez replicates this record of Aguero and Morata

Liverpool's record signing Darwin Nunez scored in his second successive match for Liverpool. After helping Liverpool win the FA Community Shield, Nunez was right on the money in his debut PL match, scoring and assisting. As per Opta, Nunez is only the third player to score and assist from the bench on his Premier League debut after Sergio Aguero (2011-12) and Alvaro Morata (2017-18).

Liverpool A 51-game run ended in terms of penalty conceded

As per Opta, Liverpool have ended a run of 51 Premier League matches without giving away a penalty. Notably, this was the longest ongoing run in the competition. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty in the competition for the first time since October 2018 versus Manchester City.

Mitrovic Aleksandar Mitrovic shines for the Cottagers

Aleksandar Mitrovic has now scored 45 goals in 45 league matches since the start of last season. He netted 43 goals for Fulham in the Championship last season before scoring twice today. As per Opta, his 45 goals tally is 15 more than any other player in England's top four tiers. In 178 matches for Fulham, Mitrovic has raced to 98 goals.

Information Liverpool attain this feat under Klopp

As per Opta, this draw meant that Liverpool have now gained 115 points from losing positions under Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League. This is the most of any side since the German took over in October 2015.

Information Salah scripts these records

As per Squawka, Mo Salah has equaled the record of Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer, and Frank Lampard in terms of scoring the most goals on the opening weekend (8). He is the first player in PL history to score in six consecutive opening weekend fixtures.

Do you know? Salah races to 121 Premier League goals

In 194 Premier League appearances, Salah has raced to 121 goals and 47 assists. He has 158 goals for the Reds in all competitions, including 119 in the Premier League. This season, Salah has two goals in two matches for the Reds.