What do Cristiano Ronaldo's stats say in 2021-22 at United?

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 03, 2022, 02:59 pm 3 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Man United (Photo credit: Twitter/@Cristiano)

The woes for Manchester United in the 2022 summer transfer window continue and now they could be losing Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran forward who returned to United last summer has expressed his desire to leave the club. The reasons being United's failure in improving the squad in the transfer market and he wants to win the biggest trophies. Here we decode his 2021-22 stats.

Option Can Ronaldo find a suitable club?

Reports have surfaced that Chelsea could show their interest as Thomas Tuchel eyes an overhaul. With Romelu Lukaku gone and Hakim Ziyech expected to be shipped out, Chelsea need attacking options. They missed out on Richarlison and despite agreeing a fee for Raphinha, the player could join Barcelona instead. This leaves them with the pursuit of Raheem Sterling and Chelsea can pay Ronaldo's salary.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ronaldo is said to be concerned that Man United are yet to make any improvements to the squad, with the club having made no signings yet.

He's also understood to be concerned that competing for the top prizes next season will be unlikely at the club.

However, United's stance is that Ronaldo is not for sale and they want him to stay.

Situation What's the situation of United's transfer window?

Man United are set to announce the signing of Tyrell Malacia in the coming days. They have submitted an offer to Christian Eriksen but the player is weighing his options. United were progressing well with a move for Frenkie de Jong but Barcelona have now stated he is not for sale. United are also pushing for Lisandro Martinez, who is also wanted by Arsenal.

Goals Ronaldo netted 24 goals for Man United last season

Ronaldo made 38 appearances for Man United in the 2021-22 season. He ended up with 24 goals. Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals and added another six in the Champions League. For the 16th successive season, he managed 20-plus goals in a season. Overall for United, he has 142 goals in 330 appearances for the club.

PL 2021-22 Decoding the Premier League numbers of Ronaldo in 2021-22

Ronaldo made 30 Premier League appearances for United last season, scoring 18 goals. He also provided three assists. His tally included three penalties and a free-kick. Out of his 110 shots, 43 were on target. He missed 13 big chances and created seven. He also hit the woodwork on two occasions. He also clocked 33 offsides in the 2021-22 season.

Premier League Ronaldo reached 100 PL goals for United

Ronaldo became the fourth United player to reach 100 Premier League goals for United after Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Wayne Rooney. He has 102 goals in total. Ronaldo netted two Premier League hat-tricks last season (Tottenham and Norwich). He now has 60 hat-tricks in his professional career for club and country, including 50 at club level.

Awards Ronaldo won a plethora of individual awards

Ronaldo won one Premier League Goal of the Month award, besides two Player of the Month awards as well. He was also crowned Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year. He bagged five Player of the Month accolades for United. He was also voted Man of the Match 10 times across competitions.

Impact Decoding Ronaldo's impact in the Premier League 2021-22 season

Ronaldo played 30 games for United in the PL 2021-22 season and the club managed to win 14 of them, besides drawing seven and losing on 14 occasions. In the eight games they played without Ronaldo, they won two, drew three, and lost three. As per Sky Sports, Ronaldo claimed the most points with his goals (14) in the PL last season.