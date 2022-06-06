Sports

Lionel Messi becomes fourth-highest goal-scorer in men's international football

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 06, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

Messi now has 86 goals in international football

Argentina thrashed Estonia 5-0 in a friendly match in Spain on Sunday. Legend Lionel Messi scored all five goals, guiding Argentina to victory. The Argentine ace registered his 86th goal for the country, now the fourth-most in international football. Messi overtook Ferenc Puskas, who scored 84 goals for Hungary. It was the first time Messi scored five goals in a game for Argentina.

As stated, Messi now has the fourth-most goals in international football. He is now behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117), Ali Dei (109), and Mokhtar Dahari (89) in terms of international goals. Puskas (84), Ali Mabkhout (80), and Sunil Chhetri (80) follow Messi.

Performance A five-star performance from Messi

This is the first time Messi has scored five goals in an international game for Argentina. He has achieved this feat only once before in his entire professional career. Messi netted five goals in Barcelona's 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League in 2012. In that match, the Argentine scored the first four goals inside an hour.

Twitter Post A massive record for Messi

Lionel Messi has become the FIRST player in history who hits 1100 Goals assists in his career. 769 Goals, 331 Assists in 974 appearances. 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/FcgCsD24Cv — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 5, 2022

Feats First South American player to score 80 international goals

In October 2021, Messi became the first South American player in football history to score 80 international goals. He achieved the feat in Argentina's 3-0 win over Uruguay 3-0 in World Cup Qualifiers. Messi was presented with a CONMEBOL award for scripting history, after the match. Earlier, the Argentine broke Pele's record for most goals by a South American male (77).

Debut Messi made his international debut in 2005

Messi made his international debut in August 2005. Notably, Argentina beat Hungary 2-1 in that match. Messi scored his first international goal a year later, against Croatia, in what was his sixth appearance for his country. In June 2006, he became the youngest-ever scorer for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup after scoring against Serbia and Montenegro (18 years and 357 days).

Goals Messi's international goals (competition wise)

In a career spanning over 15 years, Messi has scored 28 goals at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the most in CONMEBOL. He has scored 13 goals at Copa America and six at the FIFA World Cup. Besides, Messi has netted 39 goals in friendlies. The Argentine legend has scored the most times against Bolivia (8). He has scored a brace on 11 occasions.