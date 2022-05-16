Sports

Premier League: Manchester City fight back to hold West Ham

Premier League: Manchester City fight back to hold West Ham

Written by V Shashank May 16, 2022, 11:19 am 1 min read

Man City will face Aston Villa on Sunday (Source: Twitter/@ManCity)

Manchester City staged a resounding comeback against West Ham to level the score 2-2 in the Premier League on Sunday. Jarrod Bowen's early exploits led West Ham to take a 2-0 lead by half-time. However, the Citizens pulled one back courtesy of Jack Grealish. Later, Vladimir Coufal's own goal brought City to level. Table-toppers City have extended a four-point lead over Liverpool.

Bowen Sensational Bowen scripts this record

As per Opta, Bowen has scored the second-most goals among Englishmen across competitions in Premier League this season (17). Tottenham's Harry Kane tops the chart, having netted 26 goals so far. Bowen is only the fourth West Ham payer to score 10+ home goals in a single Premier League campaign after Tony Cottee (1994-95), John Harston (1997-98), and Paolo Di Canio (1999-00).

Standings Manchester City top the standings

Manchester City top the Premier League 2021/22 standings. Having played 37 games, City have notched 28 wins, six draws, and three losses (96 points). They have scored 96 goals, besides conceding 24. Liverpool are placed second, having won 26, drawn 8, and losing twice. They have 86 points from 36 games. They have scored 89 goals, besides conceding 24.