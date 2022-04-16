Sports

Liverpool beat Man City, reach FA Cup final: Records broken

Liverpool beat Man City, reach FA Cup final: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 16, 2022, 09:56 pm 2 min read

Liverpool overcame arch-rivals Man City (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmiratesFACup)

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday at Wembley. Liverpool, who had earlier won the Carabao Cup this season, will be awaiting the winners between Crystal Palace and Chelsea. Ibrahima Konate handed Liverpool an early lead before Sadio Mane added two goals before half-time. In the second half, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva scored for City.

MCILIV How did the match pan out?

Andrew Robertson's great delivery from a corner saw Konate head in to give Liverpool the lead. A goal-keeping mistake from City saw Sadio Mane double the lead. Mane was once again on target after a beautiful ball laid by Thiago Alacantra. After the break, Gabriel Jesus squared the ball for Grealish, who netted home. Bernardo Silva added a third in injury-time.

Duo Konate and Mane attain these feats

Konate has now scored for the third time in a row across competitions for Liverpool. All three goals have been headers. Sadio Mane now has 10 goals versus Man City. He now has 18 goals this season in 41 matches. Overall, Mane has raced to 115 goals for the Reds in 259 appearances.

Mane Mane scripts these records

As per Opta, Sadio Mane is the first Liverpool player to score twice in an FA Cup semi-final since Robbie Fowler against Aston Villa in 1996. He is also the first player to score a brace for the Reds at Wembley since Steve McManaman in the League Cup final against Bolton in 1995.

Do you know? Liverpool net 19th goal this season from a corner

Liverpool have scored 19 goals from corners in all competitions this season. As per Opta, this is the most of any Premier League side, with Konate scoring the last three in each of his last three appearances.

Do you know? 15th FA Cup final for the Reds

Liverpool have reached their 15th FA Cup final and a first since 2012. They had lost the final that year. The last time Liverpool won the FA Cup was in 2006. Liverpool will be aiming to equal Chelsea and Tottenham's tally of eight trophies.