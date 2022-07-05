Sports

Christian Eriksen set to join Manchester United: Decoding his stats

Christian Eriksen set to join Manchester United: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 05, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Eriksen made a comeback to football with Brentford (Photo credit: Twitter@ChrisEriksen8)

Former Tottenham and Inter Milan mid-fielder Christian Eriksen has agreed in principle to join Manchester United on a free transfer. The 30-year-old had joined Brentford on a short deal last month and despite the Bees wanting to offer him a new contract, the desire to join United became significant. United are set to offer Eriksen a three-year contract. Here are the details.

Career stats A look at Eriksen's career stats

Eriksen started his career with Dutch side Ajax, making 162 appearances and scoring 32 goals. He made 305 appearances for Tottenham and went on to score 69 goals, hitting double digits across five seasons. He secured a move to Inter Milan in January 2020 and scored eight times in 60 games. Fore Brentford, he made 11 appearances, scoring one goal.

Context Why does this story matter?

Eriksen was a key figure at Tottenham before he left for Inter Milan. The Danish international had to leave Inter after he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Notably, players who have ICD's are not allowed to play in Serie A.

He impressed for Brentford after joining them and now his heart is in Manchester.

PL numbers Eriksen's numbers in the Premier League

Eriksen has made a total of 237 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 52 goals and making 66 assists. Out of his 606 shots, 222 have been on target. He has scored eight goals from free-kicks. He has hit the woodwork on 18 occasions. Eriksen has missed 20 big chances, besides creating 78. He had delivered 604 accurate long balls.

Brentford Eriksen impressed for the Bees in a short period

Eriksen played a crucial role for Brentford, helping them survive in the Premier League 2021-22 season. In the 11 games he played, he scored one goal and made four assists. Notably, Eriksen had nine shots on target and created five big chances. He played a key role in helping Brentford beat Southampton and Everton before the final gameweek.

Trophies Eriksen has enjoyed decent success

Eriksen won five titles with Ajax, including three league honors. He was a League Cup and UEFA Champions League runner-up with Spurs. He won the Serie A title with Inter and also reached the Europa League final with them. He has won one Premier League Goal of the Month award. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year (2017-18 Premier League).