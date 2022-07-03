Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Atletico Madrid

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 03, 2022, 08:32 pm 3 min read

Luis Suarez has left Atletico (Photo credit: Twitter/@Atleti)

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have a crunch situation ahead in the ongoing 2022 summer transfer window. They are hoping to ship out several players back from loan. It remains to be seen if Alvaro Morata is the preferred striking option with Luis Suarez's departure. The club is also preparing to sign mid-fielder Axel Witsel on a free transfer. Here's more.

The window is a major one for Atletico if they are to wrestle with rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 2021-22 season ended on a poor note for Diego Simeone's side and work needs to be done.

Atletico have a strong squad but several areas need some freshness.

The Madrid-based club will hope to act swiftly and make things work for them.

Vrsaljko Sime Vrsaljko has left Atletico for Olympiacos

Sime Vrsaljko left Atletico Madrid after having spent five seasons at the club. He made 100 appearances in total, scoring three goals. He made 29 appearances for the club last season. Notably, the player has joined Greek side Olympiacos. The 30-year-old has been handed a three-year deal by the Greek giants. He will hope to show his mettle in the upcoming season.

Duo Morata and Saul return from loan spells

Morata spent the last two seasons at Juventus on loan from Atletico, scoring 32 goals in 92 matches. Juve didn't exercise the option of signing the player on a permanent move. He has now returned back and has a year left on his contract. Another player who has returned is Saul Niguez from Chelsea. He has played 340 matches for Atletico, scoring 43 goals.

Information Suarez departs after a two-year stint

Atletico didn't extend Luis Suarez's contract, letting the 35-year-old former Barcelona striker leave as a free agent. In 83 matches across the two seasons, Suarez netted 34 goals. Suarez is without a club at the moment and he is keen to play in Europe.

Players Other players linked with a move

As per reports in Spain, Atletico are eyeing Pablo Maffeo as their first-choice right-back for next season. The 24-year-old could suit Atletico given the budget. Signing a right-back is a priority this summer for Simeone. Another player Atletico are interested in is Valencia mid-fielder Carlos Soler. Atletico are progressing well with the talks. The Spanish club is also monitoring the situation of Emerson Royal.

Information Atletico wait to register Witsel as new signing

Atletico have gone ahead with Witsel, who left Borussia Dortmund as a free agent. Witsel has been offered an one-year deal. However, reports claim that Witsel is yet to be registered as Los Rojiblancos have exceeded their salary limit.