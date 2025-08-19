Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' shoot halts after 100+ crew members get hospitalized
What's the story
The shooting of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar has been halted in Leh, Ladakh, after over 100 crew members were rushed to a hospital due to food poisoning. The incident occurred on August 17 (last Sunday) while filming at Pathar Sahib. "Over 100 workers of a Bollywood film crew were hospitalized in Leh after a suspected case of food poisoning late Sunday evening," officials told Mid-Day.
Medical update
Crew members experienced severe symptoms after having food
The affected crew members reportedly experienced severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, and headaches soon after consuming the food. They were rushed to the Sajal Narbbu Memorial Hospital for immediate medical attention. A total of 600 people were served food that day, and out of those, 120 fell ill and required hospitalization. Some reports also suggest a few suffered from cardiac-related issues.
Hospital update
Five crew members still under observation
The medical superintendent at SNM Hospital told ANI, "Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated." While most crew members have been discharged, five are still under observation.
Future plans
Everything to know about 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar marks the first collaboration between Singh and director Aditya Dhar. Although the plot details are under wraps, the teaser suggests an origin story filled with betrayal, bravery, and a covert war waged by unnamed forces. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Reportedly, Singh and Dhar are already planning their next project after Don 3 wraps up. Dhurandhar is set to release worldwide on December 5, 2025.