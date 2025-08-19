Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' shoot halts after 100+ crew members get hospitalized 

The affected crew members reportedly experienced severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, and headaches soon after consuming the food. They were rushed to the Sajal Narbbu Memorial Hospital for immediate medical attention. A total of 600 people were served food that day, and out of those, 120 fell ill and required hospitalization. Some reports also suggest a few suffered from cardiac-related issues.

Hospital update

Five crew members still under observation

The medical superintendent at SNM Hospital told ANI, "Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated." While most crew members have been discharged, five are still under observation.