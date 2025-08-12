After 'Dhurandhar,' Ranveer Singh plans another with Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for a new high-octane action drama, reported Mid-day. The project is still in the development stage and will be their second collaboration after Dhurandhar, which is set to release in December 2025. The first look teaser of Dhurandhar was released recently.

Creative alignment 'Dhurandhar' opened doors for collaboration A source told the portal, "Dhurandhar is the first collaboration between Ranveer and Aditya. In the course of making the thriller, both realized that they share the same hunger for pushing the envelope, especially when it comes to large-scale action movies." "Given their similar creative sensibilities, they are keen to reunite."

Career trajectory 'Dhurandhar' 1st, then 'Don 3,' and finally new project The source added, "They are focused on the ongoing schedule of Dhurandhar, which will run till mid-October." "Aditya will begin building on the idea for his next from March 2026, while Ranveer will move to Don 3. If everything goes as planned, they will take it on floors by 2026-end."

Film preview Meanwhile, watch out for 'Dhurandhar' Singh recently unveiled his fierce look from Dhurandhar, directed by Dhar. The two-minute-40-second teaser is a raw and relentless ferocious visual, blending mystery, bloodshed, and high-octane action. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. It will hit theaters on December 5, 2025.