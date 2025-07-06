Page Loader
'Dhurandhar' first look: Ranveer promises absolute carnage in action-thriller

By Isha Sharma
Jul 06, 2025
12:44 pm
Ranveer Singh has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. In the clip, Singh is seen in a menacing, fierce avatar with long hair and a cigarette in his mouth as he kills, beats, and punches men one after the other. The caption reads: "An Inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men."

The final cut was a secret from Singh

The release date for Dhurandhar has also been announced. The film will hit theaters on December 5, 2025. The production team reportedly kept the final cut a secret from Singh until its official unveiling. Despite having seen early rushes of Dhurandhar, Singh was unaware of the final electrifying first-look unit until it was released on his birthday on Sunday. Dhurandhar will be released alongside Prabhas's The Raja Saab and Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled drama.

Meet the cast of 'Dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The film was announced last year and has been one of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood. Singh's last major role was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), after which he made a cameo appearance as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.