'Dhurandhar' first look: Ranveer promises absolute carnage in action-thriller

Release date

The final cut was a secret from Singh

The release date for Dhurandhar has also been announced. The film will hit theaters on December 5, 2025. The production team reportedly kept the final cut a secret from Singh until its official unveiling. Despite having seen early rushes of Dhurandhar, Singh was unaware of the final electrifying first-look unit until it was released on his birthday on Sunday. Dhurandhar will be released alongside Prabhas's The Raja Saab and Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled drama.