Box office collection: 'Crakk' fails to shift gears on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 09:40 am Feb 28, 202409:40 am

What's the story Every cinema industry goes through a different trend every decade. If cinematic universes are becoming a cliché in Hollywood, then in the Indian film industry, actioners are about to reach saturation point. Bollywood's recent offering Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk is just another addition to the list of actioners and it has been underperforming. The makers are seeking a commercial boost for survival.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Datt directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 10.7 crore in India. The movie is stable but needs to shift gears for box office longevity. The cast includes Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, and Ankit Mohan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Jammwal.

