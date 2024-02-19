'Eagle' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Eagle' fails to fly high on weekend

What's the story Telugu film industry is one of the fastest-growing film industries in India and in terms of content, it has been dominating the box office space for the past decade. From larger-than-life heroes to brilliant storytelling, the industry produces various cinematic gems every year. The recently released spy thriller Eagle starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja struggled on the second weekend to gain gradual momentum.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial earned Rs. 43 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 22.77 crore in India. The movie needs a commercial boost to survive at the box office. The cast includes Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, and Ajay Ghosh, among others. The project is bankrolled by People Media Factory.

