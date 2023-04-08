Entertainment

Varun Dhawan-Ravi Teja in 'Maanaadu' remake? Everything to know

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 08, 2023, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Reports are rife that after Bholaa, Gumraah, Vikram Vedha, Shehzada, Drishyam films, and Selfiee, among others, another Bollywood project will be based on a hit South Indian film. The film in question is the 2021 Tamil film Maanaadu. As per the latest updates, the film is getting a bilingual remake in Hindi and Telugu and will be fronted by Ravi Teja and Varun Dhawan.

Why does this story matter?

Remakes can be a risky territory since they are a huge gamble and usually don't work at the box office, barring a few exceptions, like Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Drishyam 2.

While Drishyam 2 was a superhit, Bholaa has also been minting money left, right, and center.

The Maanaadu remake's performance, thus, will depend on how different the film will be from its original.

Official announcement of movie is still awaited

Dhawan may steer the ship as the movie's protagonist, while "Mass Maharaja" Teja will be playing the role of the antagonist. There is no update on the director, production companies, and the rest of the cast yet, but those details will come out in due course once the movie is officially announced. This will be Dhawan's third remake after Coolie No.1 and Judwaa 2.

What was 'Maanaadu' all about?

Maanaadu was directed and co-written by Venkat Prabhu (Goa) and starred Silambarasan Rajendar (Maha), SJ Suryah (Mersal), Kalyani Priyadarshan (Hridyam), and SA Chandrashekhar (Naan Sigappu Manithan). IMDb describes the plot as follows, "On the day of a public conference by the state's chief minister, his bodyguard and a police officer are stuck in a time loop." The film is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

What's brewing on the actors' work front

In 2022, Dhawan was seen in Raj Mehta's family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo and Amar Kaushik's supernatural comedy Bhediya, both of which were above-average grossers at the box office. Up next, he will be seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor and in Citadel opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Teja, on the other hand, recently headlined Ravansura, which was released on Friday (April 7).