US: Indian-origin family of 4 found dead after car crash

Four members of an Indian-origin family from New York have been found dead after a car crash in the United States . The victims were identified as Dr Kishore Divan (89), Asha Divan (85), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84). They were traveling from Buffalo to Prabhupada's Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia, when their vehicle—a 2009 lime green Toyota Camry with New York license plate EKW2611—met with an accident.

Accident details Crash site located off steep embankment The crash site was located off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty confirmed the discovery of the victims and their vehicle around 9:30pm local time on Saturday. "First responders were on the scene for more than five hours," Sheriff Dougherty said, extending condolences to the families of the victims. Further information will be released upon completion of the investigation.

Missing report Family last seen at Burger King outlet in Pennsylvania The family was last seen at a Burger King outlet in Pennsylvania on July 29. CCTV footage showed two members entering the restaurant, and their last credit card transaction was made there. A Pennsylvania State Police license plate reader later detected their vehicle heading south on I-79. The family was headed to Pittsburgh before proceeding to Moundsville, West Virginia, Sheriff Dougherty said earlier.