LOADING...
Home / News / World News / US: Indian-origin family of 4 found dead after car crash
Summarize
US: Indian-origin family of 4 found dead after car crash
The victims belonged to a family of four

US: Indian-origin family of 4 found dead after car crash

By Snehil Singh
Aug 03, 2025
04:48 pm
What's the story

Four members of an Indian-origin family from New York have been found dead after a car crash in the United States. The victims were identified as Dr Kishore Divan (89), Asha Divan (85), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84). They were traveling from Buffalo to Prabhupada's Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia, when their vehicle—a 2009 lime green Toyota Camry with New York license plate EKW2611—met with an accident.

Accident details

Crash site located off steep embankment

The crash site was located off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty confirmed the discovery of the victims and their vehicle around 9:30pm local time on Saturday. "First responders were on the scene for more than five hours," Sheriff Dougherty said, extending condolences to the families of the victims. Further information will be released upon completion of the investigation.

Missing report

Family last seen at Burger King outlet in Pennsylvania

The family was last seen at a Burger King outlet in Pennsylvania on July 29. CCTV footage showed two members entering the restaurant, and their last credit card transaction was made there. A Pennsylvania State Police license plate reader later detected their vehicle heading south on I-79. The family was headed to Pittsburgh before proceeding to Moundsville, West Virginia, Sheriff Dougherty said earlier.

Search operation

CHAI joined search efforts

Deputies from Marshall and Ohio counties in West Virginia conducted searches in nearby areas. The vehicle details were registered with the National Crime Information Center, and a missing persons report was filed in Buffalo, New York. The Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI), a Williamsville-based nonprofit, also joined the search efforts. CHAI President Sibu Nair had earlier expressed concern over the missing couples' disappearance.