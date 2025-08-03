'TMKOC' fame Jennifer approached for 'Bigg Boss 19'? Actor reveals

The countdown for Bigg Boss 19 has begun. On Thursday, the first promo was unveiled, with host Salman Khan teasing a politics-themed season. Meanwhile, fresh developments around Bigg Boss 19 have emerged over the weekend. Recently, reports suggested that Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal have been approached for the show. However, Bansiwal has clarified that she won't be seen in Bigg Boss 19.

Statement Mistry Bansiwal clarifies she was approached last year Speaking to SCREEN, Mistry Bansiwal said, "I have no idea about this. I was approached for the show last year. This year, I have not yet been approached." Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 will feature 15 contestants this season. Three wild card contestants are expected to join the show in the upcoming week, with a few ex-contestants also likely making an entry toward the end of the season.

Show details Contestants to be divided into ruling party, opposition The politics-themed format for this season has been officially confirmed. According to reports, contestants will be divided into two teams upon entering the house — the ruling party and the opposition. This division is expected to take place through a fun on-stage activity with host Khan. Each party will nominate one member every week to contest for the position of leader, who will form the 'sarkaar' for that week.

Leader's role Elected leader will assign responsibilities within team The elected contestant will have the power to assign responsibilities within their own team and to the opposition. They may also appoint ministers, such as a kitchen minister, bedroom minister etc., who will ensure tasks are completed. Both teams will receive secret tasks, either as a group or individually, and successfully completing them will help earn rations for the week.