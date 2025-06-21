Salman Khan reveals inspiration behind iconic 'Tere Naam' look

Salman Khan , the Bollywood superstar, recently revealed that his famous look in the 2003 film Tere Naam was inspired by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, India's former President. The revelation came during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premiere. "Ye jo Tere Naam ka jo look hai woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se (The Tere Naam look was actually inspired by Mr. Abdul Kalam)," he said.

Character inspiration Khan explained the connection between his character and Kalam In Tere Naam, Khan played Radhe, a troubled young man who falls in love with a simple girl. The character was known for his intense persona. Khan revealed, "I thought ki jo small-town hero hota hai na unke humesha lambe baal hotey hai (I thought small-town heroes always have long hair.)" "I think Rahul Roy also had the same hairstyle. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, toh waha se ye aaya tha (so that's where it came from.)"

Show details Khan is the 1st guest of this season Khan's revelation about his Tere Naam look was just one of the many highlights from his appearance on the Netflix show. The show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, is known for its humorous take on current events and celebrity interviews. This season, Khan is the first guest, making it a highly anticipated episode among fans and followers. It premieres on Netflix on Saturday at 8:00pm.