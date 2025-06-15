'I want to help...': Startup co-founder recalls SSR's kindness
What's the story
A heartfelt tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by a Mumbai-based startup co-founder, Shikhar Agrawal, is melting hearts online.
In a recent post on LinkedIn, Agrawal, an IIT Bombay graduate, reminisced about how SSR had quietly offered to support his ambulance startup when he was still in college.
The emotional remembrance comes six years after their meeting and five years after Rajput's untimely demise.
Details
'It still brings tears to my eyes...'
Agrawal wrote, "6 years ago, I went to Sushant Singh Rajput's home & it still brings tears to my eyes remembering what he said."
He added that the meeting happened after he pitched his startup idea to Rajput during his visit to IIT Bombay for Chhichhore.
"He listened like very few people do. He asked questions about tech, dispatch, scale, everything and then said something I didn't expect: 'You're solving something real. I want to help."
Tribute
'You don't see the light you bring...'
Agrawal further wrote, "We couldn't believe what Sushant said... just like that... he agreed to do such a big thing for 2nd year students."
"Today, June 14, marks 5 years since Sushant went away, and I just want to say this: Sometimes, you really don't see the light you bring to the world but that doesn't mean it's not there. If you ever forget it—don't quit. Don't disappear. Just hold on because the world needs more of that light."
Emotional reactions
Netizens reacted to the post
Social media users were deeply moved by Agrawal's post.
One user wrote, "That day was terrible!!! Thinking about it, I shivered and spent so many sleepless nights!! Such a great soul!! You are still alive in the hearts of millions of fans!!"
Another said, "Some souls shine so bright they illuminate everyone around them."
Another wrote, "Beautifully penned. Made me cry."
Career
Rajput's career and death
Rajput began his career as a television actor, starring in several popular shows. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che!
His last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously on JioHotstar.
On June 14, 2020, he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.
The postmortem report cited "asphyxia due to hanging" as the cause of death of the 34-year-old actor.