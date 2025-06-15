Agrawal wrote, "6 years ago, I went to Sushant Singh Rajput's home & it still brings tears to my eyes remembering what he said."

He added that the meeting happened after he pitched his startup idea to Rajput during his visit to IIT Bombay for Chhichhore.

"He listened like very few people do. He asked questions about tech, dispatch, scale, everything and then said something I didn't expect: 'You're solving something real. I want to help."