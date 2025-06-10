What's the story

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dia Mirza have worked together in the 2009 film Kurbaan. However, their relationship wasn't always friendly.

In an old interview with Rediff, Mirza recounted an unpleasant experience with Kapoor Khan at a Sahara Group event in Lucknow during the early 2000s.

The event was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Urmila Matondkar and Namrata Shirodkar.