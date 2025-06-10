When Dia Mirza was left 'flabbergasted' at Kareena Kapoor's outburst
What's the story
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dia Mirza have worked together in the 2009 film Kurbaan. However, their relationship wasn't always friendly.
In an old interview with Rediff, Mirza recounted an unpleasant experience with Kapoor Khan at a Sahara Group event in Lucknow during the early 2000s.
The event was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Urmila Matondkar and Namrata Shirodkar.
Disagreement over attire
Kapoor Khan wore 'ghagra choli' instead of 'salwar kameez'
Mirza recalled that the actors were supposed to wear cotton salwar kameezes with the national flag.
Mirza recalls, "Kareena wanted to wear a ghagra choli with heavy jewellery that she had got specially made for herself. Above all, she was not wearing the national flag."
This deviation from the agreed dress code upset Shirodkar and led to a heated argument between Kapoor Khan and Mirza.
Tension escalates
'Who the hell are you?'
Mirza suggested that Shirodkar pick up her outfit and leave, so they could resolve the issue privately.
However, Kapoor Khan suddenly yelled at Mirza, "Who the hell are you? Who are you to advise Namrata?"
Mirza was left "flabbergasted and very upset" by the outburst. She chose to leave the room without retaliating.
Unexpected shift
Kapoor Khan acted as if nothing had happened
Surprisingly, half an hour later, Kapoor Khan's secretary Jatin, who also happened to be Mirza's secretary, knocked on her door to ask if she was ready.
A few minutes later, Kapoor Khan started talking to Mirza as if nothing had happened.
Mirza said, "I have come to the conclusion that Kareena is a girl who does not realise when she is irrational, unfair, and loud."
Relationship evolution
The two eventually worked together
Despite this interaction, Dia and Kapoor Khan eventually worked together on Kurbaan.
Over the years, their interactions became more cordial.
Mirza even appeared on Kapoor Khan's Radio Mirchi show, where they discussed broader topics like social media, mental health, and much more.