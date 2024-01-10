Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata pens note before 'Guntur Kaaram' release

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata pens note before 'Guntur Kaaram' release

By Aikantik Bag 11:15 am Jan 10, 202411:15 am

'Guntur Kaaram' releases on Friday

Namrata Shirodkar, wife of superstar Mahesh Babu, recently took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude to the actor's fans after the pre-release event of his upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram. Sharing a clip from the event, Shirodkar wrote an emotional note, acknowledging the immense love and support Babu receives from his fans.

'This love we'll cherish for as long as we live'

She penned, "MB you've grown to become an emotion for your people, and this love we as a family will cherish for as long as we live." The film, set to hit theaters on Friday marks the third collaboration between Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas. The star-studded cast includes Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, and others in significant roles.

