Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' to exit theaters soon

By Aikantik Bag 10:38 am Dec 21, 202310:38 am

'Hi Nanna' box office collection

Natural Star Nani is a household name among Telugu viewers. The actor has made a sub-genre for himself with a certain type of movies. The budding star has had a good year and is currently basking in the glory of Hi Nanna. The family drama has been successful at the box office but it seems to be fading away in its second week.

Showing no signs of revival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial earned Rs. 75 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 42.18 crore in India. The film received positive reviews from critics and viewers too. The cast includes Angad Bedi, Kiara Khanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Shruti Haasan, among others. With Salaar's release, the family drama might exit theaters this weekend.

