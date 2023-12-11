Box office collection: 'Animal' mints Rs. 717cr globally

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Animal' mints Rs. 717cr globally

By Aikantik Bag 04:02 pm Dec 11, 202304:02 pm

'Animal' global box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor's gandassi (axe) is doing wonders at the global box office! Animal has emerged as one of the biggest grossers in Indian cinema and the money minting spree is not ending anytime soon. The film has braved everything—negative reviews and social media backlash—and become a viewers' favorite. Currently, it is looking forward to gradual momentum on weekdays.

2/3

Aiming to beat 'Pathaan's record

The makers took to social media and revealed that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 717.46 crore in India. Given a clear window until Christmas releases, the action drama will rake in quite well. Kapoor's fans are excited to see if it can break Pathaan's record. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

3/3

Twitter Post