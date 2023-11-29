'Animal' to explore Bobby Deol's character's childhood? Here's the truth

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Animal' to explore Bobby Deol's character's childhood? Here's the truth

By Tanvi Gupta 06:11 pm Nov 29, 202306:11 pm

Who are playing young Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor

As the release of Animal draws near, our excitement is reaching new heights! While the trailer and songs have offered a sneak peek into Ranbir Kapoor's character, the mystery surrounding Bobby Deol's role has heightened anticipation. The carefully unveiled snippets have left fans craving details. Now it seems the movie is going to explore Deol's character's childhood, akin to Kapoor's character's treatment.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor will take center stage in Animal, which also features Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has garnered attention for various reasons, including the success of Reddy Vanga's previous outings Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Things are heated as Animal is gearing up for a clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, both scheduled for release on Friday.

3/6

This actor will play young Deol

Leon Ung, a 13-year-old British gymnast, stunt performer, model, and actor, will portray the younger version of Deol's character. Ung gained recognition for his role as Nas in the Oscar-winning short film The Long Goodbye. The teen confirmed the news through Instagram by sharing a photo from the set with director Reddy Vanga and promising fans a surprise in the film.

4/6

Meanwhile, 11-year-old has been cast to play a young Kapoor

Ahmad Ibn Umar, an 11-year-old child artist from Zaldagar, Srinagar, has been cast as the young Kapoor. In the movie's trailer, viewers have caught several glimpses of Umar, also in the song Papa Meri Jaan, sung by Sonu Nigam. Umar made his acting debut at six in the film Notebook (2019) and has since appeared in a music video Bas Ek Tera Main Hoke.

5/6

Umar has a 'Laal Singh Chadha' connection too

Umar isn't new to significant roles in Hindi films. In 2022, he portrayed the young Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film received mixed reviews, with some praising it as superior to the original and others criticizing it as a lackluster remake of the classic Forrest Gump (1994). Nevertheless, unanimous acclaim centered around the young boy's exceptional performance.

6/6

Poll Which film are you more excited to watch?