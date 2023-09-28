'Barfi!' to 'Rockstar': Birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor's critically acclaimed films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Sep 28, 202302:10 am

Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 41 on Thursday (September 28), will be next seen in 'Animal'

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor are eagerly waiting for his next, titled Animal, which is up for a release in December. Though his last release, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was a commercially hit film, it isn't one of the best performances of the actor. On his 41st birthday, we bring you five performances of Kapoor that brought him critical acclaim.

'Barfi!'

When Barfi! was released in 2012, Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas took everyone by surprise with their performances as physically and mentally challenged individuals. Also starring Ileana D'Cruz, the film was a commercial success as well as received critical acclaim. Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic comedy-drama, set in the 1970s in Kolkata and Darjeeling, tasted success even on the international front.

'Rockstar'

Rockstar is a special film for Kapoor, for he acted alongside his granduncle Shammi Kapoor, and it was a posthumous release for the latter. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it starred Nargis Fakri as the female protagonist, while Piyush Mishra and Aditi Rao Hydari also joined the cast. The film was loved for its music too, which was helmed by AR Rahman.

'Sanju'

One of the best performances delivered by Kapoor was in the 2018 movie Sanju. The biographical drama based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, starred Kapoor in the titular role while Paresh Rawal was seen as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, and Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt. Vicky Kaushal played the supporting role of Dutt's best friend, Kamlesh.

'Wake Up Sid'

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji made his directorial debut with Wake Up Sid with Konkona Sen Sharma and Kapoor in the front. The coming-of-age comedy-drama tells the story of a rich and careless brat, Sid (Kapoor) who meets an ambitious and responsible Aisha (Sen Sharma). From their friendship to love, and how Aisha teaches Sid to become responsible, is what the film is about.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

The romantic comedy-drama starring Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead marked the second collaboration between him and Mukerji. Kapoor's character Bunny/Kabir is a cinematographer who wants to travel the world. He meets Naina (Padukone) on a Himachal trek he takes with his two childhood friends - Aditi (Kalki Kanmani) and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur). YJHD is a story of love, friendship, and ambition.