'Yaariyan 2' trailer: Cousins' drama runs high on love, emotions

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Yaariyan 2' trailer: Cousins' drama runs high on love, emotions

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee 06:32 pm Sep 27, 202306:32 pm

The trailer of Yaariyan 2, starring Pearl V Puri, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Meezaan Jafri was released on Wednesday (September 27). The launch event was held in Mumbai, attended by the film's leading cast, as they made a grand entry while grooving to Sunny Sunny 2.0. The 3.50-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the world of three cousins, their bond, and their love lives.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Yaariyan 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2014 movie Yaariyan, which marked the Hindi film directorial debut of Khosla Kumar. The coming-of-age-romantic drama starred Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nicole Faria. Khosla Kumar returns to the franchise but instead of a director, as the female protagonist. The upcoming film is a remake of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam movie Bangalore Days.

3/6

Friendship of three cousins will be at the forefront

The trailer begins with Ladli (Khosla Kumar) who meets a guy (played by Yash Dasgupta) for marriage and eventually marries him. Jafri plays Shikhar, the daredevil while Puri is seen as Bajju, the devotee. The story revolves around the lives of the three cousins, Ladli, Shikhar, and Bajju, and their beautiful bond. It also shows the intricate love stories of the trio.

4/6

Everything to know about 'Yaariyan 2'

The upcoming title is helmed by directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The duo previously directed Lucky: No Time for Love and Sanam Teri Kasam. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari, it will be released under the banners of T-Series Films and Rao & Sapru Films Production. The film is set for a theatrical release around Dussehra, on October 20.

5/6

'Yaariyan 2' will clash with 'Ganapath,' 'Tejas'

Yaariyan 2 is eyeing a festive release, days ahead of Dussehra. It will directly clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas and Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan-led Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. While Tejas will feature Ranaut as an Indian Air Force pilot, Ganapath is a dystopian sports actioner that will be released in two parts.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2