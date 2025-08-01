Gwyneth Paltrow made friends compete for premiere tickets? Find out

Gwyneth Paltrow , the Hollywood actor and lifestyle entrepreneur, reportedly made her friends compete for tickets to her film premieres, according to Amy Odell's biography Gwyneth. In an interview with Page Six Radio, Odell revealed that while stars usually get four tickets for a premiere, Paltrow had five close friends in her inner circle. "She would have an entourage and fly around on the private plane if she's going to film festivals," Odell said.

Inner circle dynamics 'Paltrow played her friends off each other' Odell further revealed that Paltrow "seemed to play her friends off of each other for the tickets." She added, "Other people described to me how to stay in the good graces of somebody like that. I'm sure this is not unique to Gwyneth as a big star." "You have to be willing to drop what you're doing and go hang out with them."

Fallout details Paltrow, Winona Ryder's friendship fallout Odell's biography also delves into Paltrow's alleged fallout with her former friend, actor Winona Ryder. The feud reportedly began after Paltrow's split from Brad Pitt and her subsequent move into Ryder's New York City apartment. At the time, Paltrow was dating Ben Affleck while Ryder was involved with Affleck's close friend Matt Damon.