Ex-Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden accused of sexting teens, assault

Catherine Blair Bowman, the wife of former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden, has accused her husband of physically assaulting her after she confronted him about allegedly sexting with teenage girls. The allegations were made in new court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 30. In response to these claims, a judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Madden until an August 20 court date, per People.

Assault details Bowman claimed she received a text from a teenage girl Bowman alleged that she received a text from a teenage girl informing her about Madden's alleged sexts with her on July 21. "I was extremely hurt and disturbed. I needed to understand what was going on between them," Bowman's statement read. She then described the alleged incident of assault in detail, claiming that Madden became enraged when she asked for his phone and started deleting evidence from it.

Assault incident 'He slammed my body against the marble kitchen counter' Bowman alleged that after she took Madden's phone and ran out of the house, he "became enraged." "He put both his arms around my body around my abdomen and arms to restrain me. He then slammed my body against the marble kitchen counter." "I felt pain in my hip and waist area. He shoved me to the ground and was out of his mind... He kept screaming for me to give him the phone. He appeared literally insane to me."

Abuse history 'He physically abused me. Extreme emotional harm' Bowman also alleged that another incident of abuse took place on May 14. "He physically abused me. Extreme emotional harm. I'm now terrified of him," she wrote. In text messages that were submitted as screenshots, Madden allegedly referred to sexting allegations as "A private and fake harmless fantasy" with "No bearing on real life at all." He also expressed remorse for his actions, but clarified, "I would never act on any of that consensual fantasy talk."