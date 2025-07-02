Chris Columbus movies that made our childhood magical

Chris Columbus is a celebrated filmmaker, especially famous for his contribution to family movies. His films capture the magic of family, adventure, and humor, making them a treat for audiences of all ages. Here are five of the most memorable family movies directed by Columbus that have touched the hearts of viewers around the world. Each film speaks volumes about his storytelling prowess.

Mischief and mayhem 'Home Alone' - A holiday classic Home Alone, which was released in 1990, is one of Columbus's most iconic films. The movie tells the story of an eight-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation. With its perfect blend of comedy and heartwarming moments, Home Alone became a holiday staple for several families. The film's success led to a few sequels and continues to be a beloved classic during the festive season.

Disguise and deception 'Mrs. Doubtfire - A heartfelt comedy In 1993, Columbus directed Mrs. Doubtfire, featuring Robin Williams as a father who dresses up as an elderly housekeeper to spend time with his children following a divorce. The film balances comedy with poignant themes of family and love. It was a critical and commercial success, grossing more than $441 million worldwide.

Wizardry awaits 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' - Magical beginnings Columbus brought J.K. Rowling's magical world to life with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001. The first installment in the Harry Potter series, this movie introduced audiences to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its enchanting characters. The movie garnered appreciation for its faithful book-to-screen adaptation, paving the way for future films in this beloved franchise.

Gods among us 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief' - Mythical adventures 2010's Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief marked Columbus's plunge into the world of fantasy, bringing Rick Riordan's novel to life. The film centers around Percy Jackson, a demigod son of Poseidon, who must find a stolen lightning bolt to prevent a war among the gods. Though reviews were mixed, it enchanted young adult literature enthusiasts.