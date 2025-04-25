Teen charged for New Jersey fire that burned 15,000 acres
What's the story
A 19-year-old from Ocean Township, New Jersey, has been charged with igniting a major wildfire that forced mass evacuations and scorched around 15,000 acres.
Joseph Kling has been charged with aggravated arson and arson by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
The Jones Road Wildfire broke out on Tuesday in Waretown and has now swept across southern Ocean County.
Prosecutors have accused Kling of setting fire to wooden crates before leaving the scene without properly extinguishing the blaze.
Official remarks
Firefighter's statement on the wildfire
The motive at this time remains unclear.
Prosecutor Bradley D Billhimer said, "We can just confidently say that we think the fire was set intentionally,"
"The fire wasn't set that far back inside the forest," he said, adding, "some technological advances" put Kling at the scene of the incident, and corroborating witness statements were also available.
Damage report
Fire's impact and current status
As of Thursday afternoon, the wildfire had burned 15,200 acres and was 50% contained.
Officials reported no loss of life or homes, but the fire destroyed a commercial building and several vehicles, and part of the Garden State Parkway was closed on Tuesday.
Around 5,000 residents had been evacuated due to the wildfire, but evacuation orders have now been lifted.
Rain is expected in the area on Saturday.