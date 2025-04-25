What's the story

A 19-year-old from Ocean Township, New Jersey, has been charged with igniting a major wildfire that forced mass evacuations and scorched around 15,000 acres.

Joseph Kling has been charged with aggravated arson and arson by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The Jones Road Wildfire broke out on Tuesday in Waretown and has now swept across southern Ocean County.

Prosecutors have accused Kling of setting fire to wooden crates before leaving the scene without properly extinguishing the blaze.