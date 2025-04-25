What's the story

Khwaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, has openly admitted to his country's support of terrorist organizations.

When asked by Sky News' Yalda Hakim about Pakistan's long history of "supporting" and "training" terror outfits, Asif responded, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain."

He confessed that it was a mistake on their side, and they have paid for it.