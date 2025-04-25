'Been doing dirty work..': Pakistan minister admits to backing terrorists
What's the story
Khwaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, has openly admitted to his country's support of terrorist organizations.
When asked by Sky News' Yalda Hakim about Pakistan's long history of "supporting" and "training" terror outfits, Asif responded, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain."
He confessed that it was a mistake on their side, and they have paid for it.
Tensions rise
Asif warns of potential "all-out war" with India
"If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on, following the 9/11 attacks, Pakistan would have an unimpeachable track record," the minister said.
In another interview with Al Jazeera, he said the deadly attack could be a "false flag operation" without providing evidence.
False flag operations are acts committed with the goal of concealing the real source of culpability and assigning blame to another party.
Asif
Lashkar is an old name: Asif
Asif even stated that Lashkar-e-Taiba no longer exists and that he had never heard of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the terror group that claimed responsibility for the attack.
"Lashkar is an old name. It does not exist... Our government has condemned it (Pahalgam attack) categorically. Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism for decades," he said.
Asif also told Sky News that the world should be "worried" about the possibility of a full-fledged battle between the two countries.
Diplomatic measures
India responds to Pahalgam terror attack
Asif's statement on terrorism comes at a time when New Delhi has indirectly blamed Islamabad for the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people.
During a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier drew attention to the cross-border linkages, noting that this attack came after the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory.
PM Narendra Modi has assured that the perpetrators as well as their handlers will face punishment "beyond their imagination."