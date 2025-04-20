IMD forecasts rain in J&K; heatwave in Rajasthan to ease
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers in some parts of the Western Himalayan region on Sunday.
The weather forecast, which was revised on April 19, also predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds.
IMD has declared a red alert for heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Kupwara, Muzaffarabad, Bandipora, Baramullah, Ganderbal, etc.
Weather warnings
Orange alert issued for other regions
Apart from the red alert for the regions mentioned earlier, an orange alert has been sounded for Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, and Reasi.
The IMD also warned of severe weather activity in Srinagar in the morning hours today.
However, it predicts a decrease in precipitation from Sunday evening.
Weather statistics
Rainfall data and temperature readings
The IMD recorded moderate to heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir from 8:30am IST yesterday to 5:30am IST today.
Some of the recorded figures include Banihal 71mm, Qazi Qund 53mm, Kukernag 43mm, Pahalgam 34mm, and Srinagar 12mm.
Srinagar saw a maximum temperature of 23.4°C on April 19 while the minimum remained a cool 11°C.
Travel impact
Flight disruptions and heatwave forecast
Bad weather in Srinagar resulted in the cancellation of several flights at the Jammu airport on Saturday. Connecting flights from Srinagar to elsewhere were also delayed or canceled due to the inclement weather.
Meanwhile, a respite from the heatwave conditions is likely in Rajasthan from April 20. Barmer, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Jaipur, Bhilwara, and Kota are likely to see the heatwave abate.
Additional alerts
IMD issues warnings for other regions
The IMD hasn't issued major alerts for Delhi, but predicted a "partly cloudy sky" in the NCR.
An orange alert was issued for parts of Uttarakhand.
Gusty winds (speed 30-40km/h, gusting to 50km/h) will sweep through Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
The IMD warned about isolated hailstorms over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad & Himachal Pradesh on April 19, and Uttarakhand on April 19 and 20.