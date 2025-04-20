What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers in some parts of the Western Himalayan region on Sunday.

The weather forecast, which was revised on April 19, also predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds.

IMD has declared a red alert for heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Kupwara, Muzaffarabad, Bandipora, Baramullah, Ganderbal, etc.