Summarize Simplifying... In short Three young men were found dead in a guest house in Jammu and Kashmir, with initial investigations suggesting suffocation as the cause.

The trio, who had traveled to Bhaderwah to celebrate the New Year, were discovered unconscious in their hotel room.

A forensic team found a charcoal heater in the room, hinting at possible asphyxiation. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the cause of death. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The deceased were from Jammu

3 youths found dead in J&K guest house; suffocation suspected

By Chanshimla Varah 10:05 am Jan 02, 202510:05 am

What's the story Three men were discovered dead in a guest house in Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Singh (39), Ashutosh Singh, and Sunny Choudhary—all residents of Jammu. They had come to Bhaderwah to ring in the New Year. The police were informed after Ashutosh did not respond to repeated phone calls from his family.

Investigation initiated

Police discover bodies after family's distress call

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda, Sandeep Mehta, said, "We received a call from Jammu that a person named Ashutosh had come with his two friends in Bhaderwah to celebrate the new year. He was not responding to phone calls." The police then traced their location to a hotel room in Bhaderwah where they found all three men unconscious. They were declared dead at the scene.

Ongoing probe

Forensic team examines scene, suffocation suspected

A forensic team was called to examine the site and gather evidence. SSP Mehta said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their deaths. A charcoal heater was discovered inside the room, indicating that it may have caused the asphyxiation. "We are exploring all angles, and the preliminary cause appears to be suffocation," he added.