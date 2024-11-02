The operation turned into an encounter (Representative image)

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

By Chanshimla Varah 01:00 pm Nov 02, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The encounter is the second in one day. Earlier in the morning, an encouter broke out when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khanyar locality following intelligence reports of terrorists' presence in the area. The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire upon a search party, leading to retaliatory fire from the security forces.

Twitter Post

Operation ongoing

Situation update

2 migrant workers shot by terrorists in J&K

Before Saturday's encounters, two migrant laborers were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday. Both victims are from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. They were working as daily wagers for the Jal Shakti Department. The attack on non-locals occurred 12 days after terrorists killed a doctor and six migrant workers at a construction site in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district.