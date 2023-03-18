India

Kashmir: 4 dead, 28 injured after bus overturns in Pulwama

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 18, 2023, 12:18 pm 1 min read

All four deceased passengers hailed from Bihar

At least four people were killed and 28 were injured after a passenger bus overturned in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, reported PTI. According to reports, the driver lost control of the bus, following which the vehicle turned turtle. Officials said that the road accident occurred on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the Barsoo area of Pulwama.

Injured passengers taken to local hospitals

As per PTI, all four deceased passengers were residents of Bihar. Meanwhile, of the 28 injured individuals, 23 were taken to various local hospitals for treatment. Notably, a similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district last month, where four people died and 35 sustained injuries after a bus overturned at Niwar Ghati on the Sagar-Chhatarpur Highway.