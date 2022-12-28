India

J&K: 4 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu's Sidhra region

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 28, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Security forces have launched a search operation after the encounter

At least four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Sidhra area of Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district on Wednesday morning. Forces had reportedly received a tip-off that terrorists were traveling in a truck, and when they halted the vehicle, a gunfight ensued-resulting in the killing of four terrorists. Meanwhile, forces also launched a search operation in the area.

A big breakthrough for security forces: J&K Police

According to Zee News, police stated it was a huge breakthrough for security authorities since terrorists were "dreaded". They were yet to identify the terrorists as no organization has claimed the affiliation. The encounter broke out in the Sidhra region at about 7:30 am after police noticed suspicious movement near the Tawi Bridge. Additional forces were dispatched to the area to neutralize the terrorists.

What did officials say about the encounter?

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh told the media that the terrorists were killed in retaliatory action after the suspicious truck was intercepted. "When the security forces stopped the vehicle and started searching it, terrorists hiding inside fired at security forces. All the terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire," he said adding that the driver managed to escape.

Heavy arms and ammunition recovered

Singh, who was flanked by the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Army's Tiger division Major General Gaurav Gautam said seven AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the scene along with four bodies.

Images of the encounter site shared on Twitter

J&K | Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter took place.



Major attack averted in Udhampur on Tuesday

This incident takes place barely one day after police defused a 15-kilogram improvised explosive device (IED) in the Udhampur area. The cylindrical-shaped IED, 300-400 kilogram of RDX, seven 7.62 mm ammunition, and five detonators were seized in the Basantgarh region of Udhampur, officials said adding that a major terror attack was averted. Police also discovered a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) coded sheet and letter pad page.

Civilian killings in Kashmir Valley

Kashmir valley witnessed a spate of civilian killings, especially Kashmiri Pandits, this year. On June 2, terrorists gunned down a bank employee in the Kulgam district. Earlier, one Farooq Sheikh was attacked inside his home in Shopian. Rajni Bala, a teacher, was also killed by terrorists outside a Kulgam school, while a Kashmiri Pandit civilian, Rahul Bhat, was killed at his office in Budgam.