Azad launching own party; restoring J&K special status on manifesto

The new party will be launched next month with J&K Unit.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is preparing to form his own party, said his close aide GM Saroori. Saroori told PTI that the first unit of Azad's party is likely to be formed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) within a fortnight. Saroori also claimed that Azad's party manifesto will include the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's pre-August 5, 2019 status.

Context Why does this story matter?

Severing his half-a-century-old association with Congress, Azad resigned from the party and also relinquished its primary membership on Friday.

Last week he resigned from the post of chairman of two committees of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit within hours of his appointment.

A slew of veteran Congress leaders has been resigning from key positions or quitting the party altogether.

Manifesto Focus area of Azad's party

Saroori stated that the new party will work for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's pre-August 5, 2019 status while also focusing on growth and harmony among all areas of society. Notably, the Centre removed the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, dividing the former state into two Union territories.

Comments Azad is secular leader, no question of BJP link: Saroori

Saroori told PTI that hundreds of top Congress officials, Panchayati Raj Institution members, and workers had resigned after the former chief minister abandoned his almost five-decade relationship with the national party. He disputed, however, that Azad is working at the BJP's behest, claiming that the leader is philosophically secular and that no such question exists.

Details Consultation process to begin from September 4 in Jammu

"Azad is coming to Jammu on September 4 to hold consultations with his well-wishers before the launch of our new party," Saroori, who was also the former vice-president of the J&K unit of the Congress. On Friday, shortly after announcing his resignation, Azad also declared he would soon start a new political party, with its first branch to be established in Jammu and Kashmir.

Resignations Who else quit Congress after Azad's resignation?

Five office bearers of Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit have quit the party in support of Azad. Those who resigned include Saroori, former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, the vice-president of the state Congress committee Haji Abdul Rashid; former state National Students Union of India (NSUI), and current Anantnag district unit president Gulzar Ahmad Wani, among others.

Meanwhile, Azad referred to Rahul Gandhi as "childish," and accused the leadership of attempting to "foist a non-serious individual at the helm" and sidelining senior leaders. He also claimed that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) administration lost in 2014 as a result of Gandhi's conduct. He asserted that the consultative procedure had been dismantled in the part in presence of Gandhi.