Politics

Ghulam Nabi quits Congress, says party at 'no return' point

Ghulam Nabi quits Congress, says party at 'no return' point

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 26, 2022, 12:25 pm 1 min read

Last week, Azad had resigned from the post of chairman of two state committees.

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions of the party and quit the primary membership as well on Friday. In his five-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he called the party's election process for leadership a "farce and sham" and said that the party had reached a point of "no return". Here's what went down.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last week, Azad had resigned from the post of chairman of the campaign committee along with the political affairs committee of Jammu and Kashmir within hours of his appointment.

Being among the top brass of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), he reportedly viewed the appointment as a demotion.

He also expressed discontent over the reconstruction of Congress's unit for Jammu and Kashmir.

Twitter Post Azad's resignation letter to Congress president

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad severs all ties with Congress Party pic.twitter.com/RuVvRqGSj5 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022