2024 in sight, Sonia Gandhi meets Prashant Kishor again

Written by Srishty Choudhury Apr 20, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Speculations are rife that Prashant Kishor is set to join the Congress in the coming days.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday evening — their second meeting since Saturday. Congress, along with Kishor, is chalking out a roadmap for the 2024 general elections. The party is also looking to strategize for the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh due this year and next year's elections in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, PTI reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kishor's talks with the Gandhis had fallen through last year after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee won the West Bengal elections.

Kishor had played a key role in the West Bengal elections that saw the TMC win by a huge margin.

Recent news Detailed roadmap for 2024 elections

In earlier meetings, Kishor suggested that the Congress fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, ANI reported. He had reportedly recommended Congress to form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra—to which Rahul Gandhi agreed. Kishor presented his plan for Mission 2024 in a meeting on Saturday, attended by Congress leaders Ambika Soni, AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala.

Final decision Sonia Gandhi deputes small group to look into Kishor's proposal

Congress has the rest of April to respond to Kishor's proposal. "Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 elections and the Congress President has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week," Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal, according to IANS. A final decision will be taken after the party deliberates over the proposal.