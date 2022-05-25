Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets SP backing for RS nomination
In a huge blow to the Congress, veteran leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal resigned from the party on Wednesday. He filed his nomination as an Independent candidate with the Samajwadi Party's backing for a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. "I had resigned from the Congress party on May 16," Sibal told reporters.
- Sibal, one of the senior-most members in the Congress party, was part of the G-23 group of dissenters.
- The group had demanded a complete overhaul of the party's organization and leadership.
- Sibal had also openly criticized Gandhis' leadership, of late.
- Interestingly, he had represented the SP's Azam Khan in the Supreme Court, who was granted interim bail in a land-grabbing case last week.
When there were talks about the Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha candidate, Khan had come out in support of the party and Sibal. "I will be the happiest person if SP is thinking of fielding him (Sibal) as a party candidate for Rajya Sabha. He is competent and deserves it," Khan said on Tuesday.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav talked about the development and said, "Today Kapil Sibal filed his nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with SP's support. Two more people can go to the House." Yadav added that Sibal, a senior lawyer, had presented opinions well in Parliament. "We hope he'll present the opinions of both SP as well as himself," the SP chief said.