Politics

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets SP backing for RS nomination

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets SP backing for RS nomination

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 25, 2022, 01:27 pm 2 min read

Congress heavyweight Kapil Sibal quit the party on May 16

In a huge blow to the Congress, veteran leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal resigned from the party on Wednesday. He filed his nomination as an Independent candidate with the Samajwadi Party's backing for a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. "I had resigned from the Congress party on May 16," Sibal told reporters.

Twitter Post Kapil Sibal files his nomination

#WATCH | Kapil Sibal filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, with the support of SP, in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav party MP Ram Gopal Yadav



He says, "I've filed nomination as Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country" pic.twitter.com/HLMVXYccHR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Sibal, one of the senior-most members in the Congress party, was part of the G-23 group of dissenters.

The group had demanded a complete overhaul of the party's organization and leadership.

Sibal had also openly criticized Gandhis' leadership, of late.

Interestingly, he had represented the SP's Azam Khan in the Supreme Court, who was granted interim bail in a land-grabbing case last week.

Deserving Azam Khan had supported Kapil Sibal's candidature

When there were talks about the Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha candidate, Khan had come out in support of the party and Sibal. "I will be the happiest person if SP is thinking of fielding him (Sibal) as a party candidate for Rajya Sabha. He is competent and deserves it," Khan said on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha Akhilesh Yadav confirms development

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav talked about the development and said, "Today Kapil Sibal filed his nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with SP's support. Two more people can go to the House." Yadav added that Sibal, a senior lawyer, had presented opinions well in Parliament. "We hope he'll present the opinions of both SP as well as himself," the SP chief said.