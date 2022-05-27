Politics

J&K: ED summons ex-CM Farooq Abdullah on May 31

The money laundering case is related to alleged irregularities in grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on May 31 in connection with the money-laundering investigation into the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), The Indian Express reported. His political party, the National Conference (NC), reacted angrily, slamming the BJP and claiming that this is the price the opposition pays.

Context Why does this story matter?

The case revolves around alleged irregularities in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) grants to the JKCA.

Between 2002 and 2011, it was alleged that funds totaling over Rs. 43 crore (the ED now makes a claim of over Rs. 50 crore) were diverted from the JKCA's coffers.

These funds came from the BCCI's Rs. 112 crore endowment to the JKCA.

Statement Statement from ED and National Conference over the issue

"Abdullah had missed an earlier summon. So he has been called again for questioning," an ED official stated. "ED summons to JKNC President Farooq Abdullah nothing new, this is common for all opposition parties in India. He has continued to maintain his innocence in the matter and has cooperated with the investigative agencies and will do so in this case as well," NC tweeted.

Quote Not a coincidence, leaders targeted belong to PAGD: Imran Dar

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, National Conference spokesperson Imran Dar said, "Every time elections are expected to be announced in any state, the investigative agencies move in first to clear the path for the BJP." It's also not a coincidence that the only leaders targeted in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) belong to the PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) parties," he added.

Information What is the Gupkar Alliance?

The PAGD is a grouping of seven political parties in J&K led by NC chief Farooq Abdullah, a former Chief Minister. The alliance includes popular political figures, including former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. It is aimed at the restoration of J&K's special status.

Status What is the status of the investigation?

On May 31, the 84-year-old seasoned politician was summoned for questioning. He was previously interrogated in the case at his home in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in 2020. The ED had provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 7.25 crore pertaining to an alleged co-accused in March of this year. Farooq Abdullah's assets were previously attached by the agency in the case.