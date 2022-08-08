India

Noida: Bulldozers demolish encroachments of 'BJP member' who abused woman

Noida: Bulldozers demolish encroachments of 'BJP member' who abused woman

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 08, 2022, 01:06 pm 2 min read

The administration destroyed two large glass roofs, a wooden porch-like structure, extended walls, and even the interior of Tyagi's home.

Bulldozers entered the Grand Omaxe Society at Noida on Monday and demolished illegal structures belonging to a man who abused a woman resident last week. Reportedly, a member of the Kisan Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shrikant Tyagi was seen pushing and verbally abusing a woman resident in a viral video on Thursday. Tyagi has since been on the run.

Demolition Noida authorities demolish Tyagi's illegal structures

Noida authorities reached the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93-B at 9:30 am with bulldozers and demolished the encroachment structures built by Tyagi. The administration destroyed two large glass roofs, a wooden porch-like structure, extended walls, and even the interior of Tyagi's home. "Authorities should have taken this action long ago, but we still welcome it," residents at the Grand Omaxe said.

Twitter Post Watch: Bulldozers bring down encroachment

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

Henchmen Men barge into Omaxe

In a shocking turn of events on Sunday, a group of men entered Grand Omaxe and looked for the woman who was abused by Tyagi in the said viral video. According to the police, six men from 'Tyagi's side' entered the society forcefully but were later detained. The Uttar Pradesh Police also bumped up security outside the gates and provided protection for the woman.

Shrikant Tyagi Alleged BJP leader on the run

Currently absconding, the police booked Tyagi under the Gangster Act. Additionally, the UP Women's Commission also demanded his immediate arrest. Facebook and Instagram profiles with more than one lakh followers that seemingly belong to Tyagi describe him as 'National Executive Member, BJP Kisan Morcha'. This is corroborated by a BJP document from 2018 that enlists him as a member of the Kisan Morcha.

Details More details about the scuffle

In a verbal spat between Tyagi and a female resident of Grand Omaxe last week, the former hurled expletives at the woman. The woman asked him to stop planting saplings as it violated society's rules, after which he assaulted her and spoke ill about her husband. BJP has distanced itself from Tyagi, and local leaders on Monday thanked Yogi Adityanath for the demolition.

Twitter Post Watch: What did Shrikant Tyagi say to Omaxe resident?

Longer version of the video where BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi is seen abusing a woman.

Warning : **Abusive language** pic.twitter.com/1ahGdEjIUq — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 5, 2022